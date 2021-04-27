The Giving Block launches ‘Crypto Giving Pledge’ to ramp up crypto donation efforts By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

The Giving Block launches ‘Crypto Giving Pledge’ to ramp up crypto donation efforts

The Giving Block, a leading cryptocurrency donations platform, has launched a new initiative with the stated goal of making crypto the most charitable industry in the world.

The “Crypto Giving Pledge” encourages digital asset investors to pledge at least 1% of their holdings to charities each year and for cryptocurrency companies to contribute 1% of their revenue toward similar causes. Users can join the initiative anonymously and without having to disclose their contributions.