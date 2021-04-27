The Giving Block launches ‘Crypto Giving Pledge’ to ramp up crypto donation efforts By Cointelegraph

The Giving Block launches ‘Crypto Giving Pledge’ to ramp up crypto donation efforts
The Giving Block, a leading cryptocurrency donations platform, has launched a new initiative with the stated goal of making crypto the most charitable industry in the world.
The “Crypto Giving Pledge” encourages digital asset investors to pledge at least 1% of their holdings to charities each year and for cryptocurrency companies to contribute 1% of their revenue toward similar causes. Users can join the initiative anonymously and without having to disclose their contributions.
