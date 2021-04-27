Texas Instruments Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Texas Instruments Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Texas Instruments announced earnings per share of $1.85 on revenue of $4.29B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $3.99B.

Texas Instruments shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.73% from its 52 week high of $197.58 set on April 5. They are outperforming the which is up 8.32% from the start of the year.

Texas Instruments shares lost 2.74% in after-hours trade following the report.

Texas Instruments follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Texas Instruments’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar