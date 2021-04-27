Tesla Sells $272M Worth of Its BTC to Prove Bitcoin Liquidity By CoinQuora

Tesla Sells $272M Worth of Its BTC to Prove Bitcoin Liquidity
- Tesla (NASDAQ:) has sold $272 million worth of its holdings.
- The company sold BTC to test the liquidity of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.
Electric car company Tesla has sold about $272 million worth of its Bitcoin holdings. The company sold the said amount of BTC to prove the liquidity of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.
According to a report, the traded $272 million worth of BTC amounts to about 10% of the existing $1.5 billion bitcoins of Tesla. As per the firm’s Q1 shareholder update, after selling the $272 million worth of its BTC, the company’s total amount of Bitcoin left on its balance sheet is $1.331 billion.
Furthermore, the Bitcoin sale has eventually pushed over $101 million “positive impact” on Tesla’s first-quarter profit. Meanwhile, Tesla’…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.