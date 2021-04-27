Tesla Sells $272M Worth of Its BTC to Prove Bitcoin Liquidity By CoinQuora



Tesla Sells $272M Worth of Its BTC to Prove Bitcoin Liquidity



Tesla (NASDAQ:) has sold $272 million worth of its holdings.

The company sold BTC to test the liquidity of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Electric car company Tesla has sold about $272 million worth of its Bitcoin holdings. The company sold the said amount of BTC to prove the liquidity of Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

According to a report, the traded $272 million worth of BTC amounts to about 10% of the existing $1.5 billion bitcoins of Tesla. As per the firm’s Q1 shareholder update, after selling the $272 million worth of its BTC, the company’s total amount of Bitcoin left on its balance sheet is $1.331 billion.

Furthermore, the Bitcoin sale has eventually pushed over $101 million “positive impact” on Tesla’s first-quarter profit. Meanwhile, Tesla’…

