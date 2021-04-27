Stocks dip from record levels ahead of Fed

Article content

MILAN — Shares dipped from record highs on Tuesday as optimism about the economic recovery was dented by caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and a raft of earning updates.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, fell 0.1% by 0810 GMT, following a muted session in Asia and slight early losses in Europe.

The index is up 9% year-to-date, underpinned by expectations that rising vaccination rates will allow more economies to recover and give a big boost to company profits.

Earnings in Europe are expected to have risen 61% in the first quarter, while U.S. profits are seen up more than 31%, according to the latest Refinitiv IBES estimates.

Many investors, however, stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting ending on Wednesday, where the U.S. central bank is expected to confirm that it will maintain its easy monetary policy to bolster the economy.

Markets were also awaiting for results from U.S. tech heavyweights Microsoft and Alphabet later on Tuesday.

“There are yet to be any real punctures in the global risk balloon at the moment,” said Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid in a note. “We’ll have to wait and see if these upcoming events might throw this off course.”