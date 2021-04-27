Steelers pick up 5th-year option on Minkah Fitzpatrick By Reuters



© Reuters. NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens



The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up the 2022 fifth-year option for All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

The two-time Pro Bowl player’s $10.6 million deal is now fully guaranteed in 2022.

The Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick early in the 2019 season for a 2020 first-round pick. Fitzpatrick has responded by earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors both seasons. He has nine interceptions the past two seasons.

The Dolphins selected Fitzpatrick No. 11 overall in the 2018 draft out of Alabama.

Fitzpatrick, 24, has 11 career interceptions in 48 games (43 starts) for the Dolphins and Steelers. He’s also returned an interception for touchdown in each of his first three seasons.

–Field Level Media