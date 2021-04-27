Starbucks Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Starbucks Earnings Beat, Revenue Misses In Q2
Investing.com – Starbucks (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.
Starbucks announced earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $6.67B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.5306 on revenue of $6.78B.
Starbucks shares are up 10% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.38% from its 52 week high of $118.98 set on April 19. They are under-performing the Dow Jones which is up 11.04% from the start of the year.
Starbucks shares lost 1.25% in after-hours trade following the report.
Starbucks follows other major Services sector earnings this month
Starbucks’s report follows an earnings beat by Visa A on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.7B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.
Verizon had beat expectations on April 21 with first quarter EPS of $1.31 on revenue of $32.9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $32.46B.
