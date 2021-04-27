Soccer-Kansas City NWSL wear ‘Justice for Daunte Wright’ shirts before game By Reuters



(Reuters) – Members of Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team wore shirts reading “Justice for Daunte Wright” ahead of Monday’s game against Houston in support of Wright, a Black man fatally shot by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Wright, 20, was shot on April 11 during a traffic stop in the suburb of Brooklyn Center in what the city’s then police chief said appeared to be an “accidental discharge” after the officer drew her gun instead of her Taser during a struggle.

The officer has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

The shooting of Wright prompted all of Minneapolis’ professional sports teams to postpone play at the time and also set off more than a week of demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Center police headquarters.

Wright was buried on Thursday, two days after a Minneapolis jury found a white police officer guilty of murdering George Floyd last May, a killing that triggered worldwide protests for racial justice.

Kansas City are in their first season in the NWSL as an expansion club. They are bottom of Group B with one point from three games.