Sienna Miller Admits Paparazzi Chase Footage in ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Triggers Her Anxiety

Aside from sharing why she can relate to the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker, the Beth Ailes of ‘The Loudest Voice’ explains why she didn’t appreciate becoming an ‘It girl’ in the tabloids.

Watching the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary was triggering for Sienna Miller because it took her back to a time when she was a paparazzi target.

The actress admits she still has anxiety issues when she thinks back to the times she never went anywhere without a gang of paparazzi following her every move, while she was dating Jude Law and after her then-fiance’s affair with his children’s nanny in 2005.

“It’s like a bad memory,” she tells The Daily Telegraph. “But watching the Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse documentaries and remembering what that time was… [When I] see footage of photographers chasing and attacking women in the way they did, I start shaking. It was so intense.”

“It was a strange time to be a young person becoming well known, at the height of whatever feeding-frenzy was going on in tabloid culture.”

And she didn’t appreciate becoming an “It girl” in the tabloids, adding, “It was upsetting at the time. I don’t even know what that means, but it does sound reductive. It doesn’t sound nice.”

On the same topic, the 39-year-old actress stated, ” I find that as soon as I’m put into any sort of box, I just want to kick my way out. Now, I have such a strong sense of who I am and what I’m capable of that it would just roll off my back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sienna shared her thought on being a single mother. “Being a mother is the most important thing,” she pointed out. “I’m so madly in love with my child. Your heart is reshaped, and there’s something infinitely more important than anything else – and there’s existential relief in that. I’d love to have more babies, but I’d better get cracking.”

Sienna shares 8-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with ex-fiance Tom Sturridge.