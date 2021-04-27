Shenae Grimes Excited to Be Outspoken With Annalynne McCord in New ‘Unzipped’ Podcast

Instagram

The ‘90210’ alums share with their fans that the two ‘favorite frenemies’ have buried the hatchet for the new audio series with Annalynne promising that ‘nothing is off-limits.’

Former “90210” stars and TV “frenemies” Shenae Grimes-Beech and Annalynne McCord are getting “Unzipped” for a revealing new podcast.

The pair teamed up for the popular “BH90210” TV reboot, which aired in America from 2008 to 2013, and over the weekend, Shenae took to Instagram to announce the two “favorite frenemies” have buried the hatchet for a new audio series.

“Dropping some [fire emoji] so STOP. SWIPE. AND LISTEN,” Grimes-Beech wrote. “I am bursting with excitement to announce that my former 90210 castmate @theannalynnemccord and I are launching a podcast together!!!”

“We are back together, older, wiser and more outspoken than ever! We may not be in the infamous [Beverly Hills] zip code anymore but you can keep up is [sic] every week on the UNZIPPED podcast! Click the link in my bio to pre-subscribe to our new podcast and visit theunzippedpodcast.com to sign up for exclusive messages from your favorite frenemies. Speak to you soon!!!”

AnnaLynne added her own Instagram post about “Unzipped” on Saturday, April 24, terming the now-gal pals’ former animosity a “5-YEAR LONG FEUD” and adding, “We are talking all the taboo societal topics I speak out about and more, with a yummy sprinkling of some SPILLING OF THE TEA from some of our friends in Hollywood and abroad as we dive into any and all topics. Nothing is off-limits.”

McCord made a big reveal last week (ends April 23) when she announced she is battling dissociative identity disorder, telling “Good Morning America” the condition is often misunderstood.

“You don’t have multiple personalities; you have fragments of yourself,” the actress explained, admitting she is still “healing.”





Get “Unzipped” from May 12 wherever you get your podcasts.