Selena Gomez Urges U.S. Leaders to Help Increasing World’s Accessibility to COVID-19 Vaccines

In addition to urging global leaders to ‘pledge dollars or doses,’ the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker teams up with Global Citizen to help medical workers in poor nations get access to coronavirus shot.

Selena Gomez wants U.S. leaders to join other world leaders in the united fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Using her massive social media platform, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer called on President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s footsteps in facilitating other countries to get their doses of vaccines.

On Sunday, April 25, the 28-year-old tweeted, “We need all #G7 leaders to stand with those who have less. I’m really hoping the US also hears this and takes a [email protected] @SecBlinken @WHCOS? With US leadership #WeCanDoThis and end the pandemic for everyone. #VaxLive.” In the same tweet, she thanked President Macron for hearing her united call.

One day earlier, the “Come & Get It” hitmaker rallied her fans to urge world leaders in pledging dollars or vaccine doses to help medical workers in poor nations. “Please join me and send a message to France’s @EmmanuelMacron and other #G7 leaders asking them to pledge dollars or doses to help everyone around the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” she tweeted. “#VaxLive.”

In response to Gomez’s tweet, President Macron sent a thank you message for her powerful message. “Dear @SelenaGomez , thank you for carrying this crucial message to all leaders,” he tweeted back. “France has already started sending out its first doses of vaccine to Africa through #Covax, and it’s just the beginning. Thanks for spreading the word! Let’s stand with those who have less. Now.”

Selena also sent an inquiring tweet to New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “Can we count on your support too? You’ve helped New Zealand fight Covid-19 domestically. Now we need your help globally to ensure everyone can access the vaccine.”

Though the prime minister has not tweeted a direct reply to Selena, her spokesperson commented on the pop star’s tweet to 1 NEWS. “New Zealand is committed to equitable access to safe and effective vaccines globally. New Zealand is a strong supporter of COVAX and has already contributed NZD17 million to COVAX to help fund free vaccines to 92 low-income economies,” the spokesperson admitted.

“Recently we announced that New Zealand will donate enough Covid-19 vaccines for more than 800,000 people to COVAX for distribution to developing countries with a focus on the Pacific,” the PM’s official stated. “New Zealand has also purchased enough vaccines to ensure our Polynesian neighbors are able to vaccinate everyone who is eligible. We are also working with a number of other Pacific nations to support their vaccination campaigns.”

On April 13, Gomez announced that she would be taking part in a concert organized by the anti-poverty organization Global Citizen to help medical workers in poor nations get access to coronavirus vaccines. “The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer wrote on her Instagram, “I’m so excited to announce that I’m hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World! I’ll be joining @glblctzn in calling for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all. Tune in Saturday, May 8: https://vaxlive.org.”