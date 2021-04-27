Scantily-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Passionately Kisses Travis Barker in the Desert

Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shares on social media a steamy photo of her in a thong bikini while being carried by the Blink-18 drummer, who goes shirtless.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s romance is heating up. Just days after having a racy exchange on social media, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shares a photo of herself in a thong bikini while passionately kissing the Blink-182 drummer in the desert.

The 42-year-old shared the picture in question on Instagram on Monday, April 26. Alongside the snap which saw her being carried by her shirtless beau, she simply raved, “Just Like Heaven.” The musician then commented on her post and gushed, “EVERYTHING.”

The lovebirds then turned to their respective Instagram Stories to unveil pictures from what appeared to be a cheeky game of Bananagrams. In the reality star’s image, the letter tiles from the game spelled out the words “vegan,” “girl” and “raw.” In the 45-year-old’s photo, meanwhile, they showed the words like “tip,” “pop,” “ex” and “orgasm.”

The posts came just two days after Kourtney and Travis got a little risque on Instagram. At that time, he put out some photos of him cuddling his dog and captioned it, “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.” It prompted the Poosh founder to drop a vampire emoji in the comment section, to which he replied with an emoji of a drop of blood.

Earlier this month, Travis posted on Instagram some NSFW pictures of him and Kourtney in honor of her 42nd birthday. The snaps saw them locking lips and one additional clip displayed her sucking his thumb before falling back and laughing. In the caption, he exclaimed, “I F****G LOVE YOU! [love] YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Travis and Kourtney went Instagram official in mid-February. A source recently told PEOPLE that she “still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention.” The source continued, “You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her… Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life.”