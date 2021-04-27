Russian space agency uses blockchain to protect intellectual property By Cointelegraph

Russian space agency uses blockchain to protect intellectual property
Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, aims to fight intellectual property infringement in the space industry wit blockchain technology.
Roscosmos started testing an IP protection solution based on the Waves Enterprise blockchain platform, a hybrid blockchain platform developed by the eponymous local blockchain firm. Dubbed IP Guard, the blockchain-based tool detects violations of IP belonging to Roscosmos and other industry organizations.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.