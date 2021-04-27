Russian space agency uses blockchain to protect intellectual property By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, aims to fight intellectual property infringement in the space industry wit blockchain technology.

Roscosmos started testing an IP protection solution based on the Waves Enterprise blockchain platform, a hybrid blockchain platform developed by the eponymous local blockchain firm. Dubbed IP Guard, the blockchain-based tool detects violations of IP belonging to Roscosmos and other industry organizations.