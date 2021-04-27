Rolling Stones Legend Ronnie Wood Beats Cancer for the Second Time

WENN/Will Alexander

Having successfully battled lung cancer in 2017, the 73-year-old English rock musician/songwriter reveals that he fought a form of small-cell cancer in the ‘last lockdown.’

AceShowbiz –

The Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood has won his battle with cancer for the second time. Years after successfully kicking off lung cancer to the curb, the 73-year-old rock musician revealed that he has beaten a form of small-cell cancer “in the last lockdown.”

The rock legend confessed about his small-cell carcinoma diagnosis when speaking to The Sun. “I’ve had cancer two different ways now,” he told the British newspaper. “I had lung cancer in 2017 and I had small-cell more recently that I fought in the last lockdown.” Now cancer free, he noted, “I came through with the all-clear.”

Having survived such ordeal, Wood thanked his 43-year-old wife Sally Humphreys and their 4-year-old twins, Gracie and Alice. He mentioned the three of them had helped him throughout his journey to recovery.

“I’m going through a lot of problems now, but throughout my recovery, you have to let it go,” he said. “And when you hand the outcome over to your higher power, that is a magic thing … What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Looking back at his latest health scare, Wood admitted, “That brings you back to the Serenity Prayer: ‘Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change.’ That’s incredible.” He continued, “What will be will be, it’s nothing to do with me. All I can do is stay positive in my attitude, be strong and fight it, and the rest is up to my higher power.”

Wood also credited his love for art for keeping him positive. “Art therapy was self-imposed in a way, especially in lockdown. The art has got me through it, to express and get lost,” the rocker, who published a limited-edition art book titled “Wood on Canvas: Every Picture Tells a Story” in 1998, said. “I’d be painting [the twins] all the time if I could, but it’s amazing to be with them and just observe, soak it in that way.”