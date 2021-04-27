Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Are ‘Really Into Each Other’ After Dating More Than a Month

WENN/Mario Mitsis/Avalon

The ‘Black Widow’ singer and the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director reportedly have been ‘dating for over a month’ while she has been in Australia filming ‘The Voice’.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have apparently found love in each other. The “Black Widow” singer and the “Thor: Love and Thunder” director, who are said to have been dating for more than a month, are reportedly “really into each other.”

Revealing the 30-year-old’s romance with the 45-year-old filmmaker was The Sun. A source told the outlet, “They’ve been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship – they’re really into each other.”

The report came just days after Rita, who has been in Australia filming “The Voice“, shared a picture of her and her rumored beau on Instagram. The snap saw him wrapping his arms around her as they looked comfortable in matching Gucci outfits. In the caption, she wrote, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.. #midweekupdate.”

The alleged new couple was also spotted on several occasions together. One in particular was the time when they exited a private jet recently along with “Thor: Love and Thunder” stars Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth following a trip to the Gold Coast. Chris himself took his wife Elsa Pataky and their kids to the vacation.

In early March, Rita and Taika were seen attending a party with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre. Sharing the pictures of the outing was Sabrina on her Instagram account. In the accompanying message, she penned, “Up to no good, 80’s style!”

Before being an item with Taika, Rita was in a romantic relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras. However, they broke up after she headed to Australia for her work. As for the New Zealand native, he was unveiled to have called it quits with wife Chelsea Winstanley in 2018 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares two daughters together.