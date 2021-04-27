Rachel Bilson Open to ‘The O.C.’ Reboot: It Would Be Awesome

WENN

The Summer Roberts depicter would love to reprise her onscreen role and reunite with her TV co-stars for a possible reboot of her hit drama television series.

Rachel Bilson would love a reboot of her hit drama series “The O.C.”

The actress starred as Summer Roberts in the hit show – which originally ran between 2003 and 2007 – and Rachel has expressed her interest in joining a reboot of the show.

She shared, “I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion … all of us getting together. I think we have spoken to some already, everyone’s on board for that.”

“But a reboot would be awesome. I think that’s in the hands of (creators and executive producers) Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There’s still a ways to go, so maybe they’ll figure it out! That’d be fun.”

Despite the show’s success, Rachel doesn’t actually have many vivid memories of the series, but she’s been watching old episodes and feels as though she’s been “discovering” it for the first time.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve learned that I actually have zero memory and don’t remember most of the things that happened on this show. So I’m kind of going through this with everyone else, re-watching it, discovering it.”

“I wouldn’t even say rediscovering it, (I’m) discovering it for the first time!”

If “The O.C.” is revived, it will join a number of classic television shows which have been rebooted in the past few years. They included “MacGyver“, “Fuller House“, “Charmed“, “The X-Files“, “Saved by the Bell“, “Punky Brewster“, and “Gossip Girl“.