Rachel Bilson And Melinda Clarke Want An O.C. Reboot

The former co-stars, who just launched an O.C. rewatch podcast, revealed that they’ve actually been talking to the cast about getting back together.
“I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion…all of us getting together. I think we have spoken to some already, everyone’s on board for that,” Rachel told ET.
And not only that, but Rachel says she’s interested in doing a full reboot of the series.
“A reboot would be awesome. I think that’s in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There’s still a ways to go, so maybe they’ll figure it out! That’d be fun,” Rachel said.
“Never say never!” Melinda added.
This isn’t even the first time that Rachel has mentioned a revival of the series. Earlier this year she also shared similar sentiments about a reboot.
With so many cast mates on board, it’s definitely sounding like a reboot of The O.C. could be in our future!
