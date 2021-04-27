Rachel Bilson And Melinda Clarke Want An O.C. Reboot

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke are so ready for a reboot of The O.C.


The former co-stars, who just launched an O.C. rewatch podcast, revealed that they’ve actually been talking to the cast about getting back together.

“I know we talked about definitely getting together personally, as a reunion…all of us getting together. I think we have spoken to some already, everyone’s on board for that,” Rachel told ET.

And not only that, but Rachel says she’s interested in doing a full reboot of the series.

“A reboot would be awesome. I think that’s in the hands of [creators and executive producers] Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. There’s still a ways to go, so maybe they’ll figure it out! That’d be fun,” Rachel said.


“Never say never!” Melinda added.

This isn’t even the first time that Rachel has mentioned a revival of the series. Earlier this year she also shared similar sentiments about a reboot.


“I would be open to a reboot. It’s such a fond memory for me, and I am so grateful for it,” Rachel told E! News.

On top of that, her co-star Mischa Barton previously expressed interest in continuing the series.


“I think there are ways it could happen for sure. I mean in this industry there’s a way to do everything. If you really wanna get The O.C. back, of course we could, of course there’s a way. Characters can slightly change or diverge or come back as a cousin,” Mischa told ET.

With so many cast mates on board, it’s definitely sounding like a reboot of The O.C. could be in our future!

