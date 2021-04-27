Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Returning to Spotlight for Upcoming Vaccine Equality Concert

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make their public appearance for the first time since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey at the upcoming benefit concert.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are returning to the spotlight to help highlight the need to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people in the world’s poorest countries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will take centre stage at “Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert” to Reunite the World on 8 May (21), marking their first official public appearance since their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Harry and Meghan are serving as campaign chairs for the event, which will be hosted by Selena Gomez and headlined by Jennifer Lopez, and are expected to deliver a message calling for vaccine equality across the globe to ensure everybody is protected from COVID-19.

In a statement posted on their website, the couple, which stepped down as senior members of the British royal family last year (20), wrote, “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss and struggle – together. Now we need to recover and heal – together. We can’t leave anybody behind.”

“We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the vaccine.”

“We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

“VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”, which will be pre-recorded at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, will also feature performances from Oscar winner H.E.R., Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, and J Balvin.