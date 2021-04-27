Prince Charles’ Alleged Secret Love Child Hits Back at Crazy Allegations After Sharing ‘Evidence’

WENN/Avalon

A 55-year-old Australian named Simon Dorante-Day, who claims to be the son of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, insists he is ‘sane’ following backlash he received for his bizarre claims.

Prince Charles’ alleged secret love child has defended himself after people dubbed him crazy. Firing back at the accusations, Simon Dorante-Day took to his Facebook page on Monday, April 26 to prove that he is “sane.”

In the said post, the British-born engineer, who settled in Australia after being adopted, shared a photo of a letter of confirmation from Metropolitan Police about his mental state. In the caption, he claimed that he has undergone mental evaluations multiple times in the past. “OK the people that drop in this page and call me delusional..,” he wrote.

“At the Bequest of the National Health Service (NHS) UK, back in 2012, Queensland Health undertook a Police enforced Psychiatric evaluation of myself the result? ‘We have no business here’ and they left it! I was also ‘forced’ to undertake a Mental Health examination in New South Wales back in 2008 – same result!!” the 55-year-old continued. “Subsequently, I have been Internationally Assessed Sane – so to comment otherwise IS Defamation.”

Simon has been trying to convince people for years that he is the son of Prince Charles and his then-girlfriend Camilla Parker-Bowles. Recently, he shared photographic “evidence” to support his claims, including a side-by-side picture of his son Liam next to an image of Queen Elizabeth in her 20s.

In the image created by his fan, his son had a strikingly similar bone structure as the Queen. “Wow … now I’m going from seeing young Charles in Liam to her Maj,” Simon gushed over the comparison. Another supporter commented, “Yes can see a resemblance. Also, lots of other people from all sides. Prince Philips family. Also, the royal family. I think you have some type of features as Philip. It would be wonderful if it came out. It would be good, not bad.”





Simon, who was born in 1966, claims he was adopted by a family who had close ties to the Queen when he was 18 months old. He says his adoptive grandparents Winifred and Ernest worked for the Queen and Prince Philip as a cook and a gardener respectively and told him “many times” that he was “Charles and Camilla’s child.”

“I know it sounds unbelievable, but anything I say is checkable,” he previously said. “I’m simply a man looking for my biological parents, and every road has led me back to Camilla and Charles.” If his bizarre allegations are true, he would have had to have been conceived in 1965, when Charles was 17 and Camilla was 18, years before the Prince married Princess Diana.

Prince Charles and Camilla have refused to respond to Simon’s claims for decades.