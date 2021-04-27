Possible Bitcoin treasury adoption as more companies cite inflation concerns By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
No fewer than 47 companies have cited the term “inflation” in their earnings calls for Q1 2021.

According to a report by financial market data provider FactSet on Monday, the figure represents the highest number of companies to do so in the last decade.