Polygon co-founder raises $2.2M for India COVID-19 relief By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

The cryptocurrency community has donated over $2.2 million to help India battle a resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has gripped the South Asian country over the past month.

Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal established the COVID-19 relief fund to get more food, vaccines and medicine to those in need. On April 24, Nailwal called on his Twitter followers to chip in by donating tokens to a multi-sig ERC-20 address.