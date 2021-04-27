Polygon co-founder raises $2.2M for India COVID-19 relief By Cointelegraph

Polygon co-founder raises $2.2M for India COVID-19 relief
The cryptocurrency community has donated over $2.2 million to help India battle a resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has gripped the South Asian country over the past month.
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal established the COVID-19 relief fund to get more food, vaccines and medicine to those in need. On April 24, Nailwal called on his Twitter followers to chip in by donating tokens to a multi-sig ERC-20 address.
