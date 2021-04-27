Petrobras Q1 production buoyed by Atapu, hit by divestments

Article content

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil’s Petrobras produced 2.196 million barrels of oil a day in the first quarter, the state-run company said on Tuesday, an increase from the fourth quarter, but a decline in yearly terms.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, attributed the quarterly production boost in part to the ramp-up of its P-70 platform in the major, deepwater Atapu field. The company also had fewer scheduled maintenance stoppages than in the fourth quarter, Petrobras said in a securities filing.

Divestments over the course of the year as well as production declines at mature fields weighed on production figures in yearly terms.

Output at a major field was slowed in March due to a coronavirus outbreak, unions previously told Reuters. Petrobras made no mention of production impacts from COVID-19 in its output report, but acknowledged pandemic-related operational restrictions.

“Due to the worsening of the pandemic seen in Q1 2021, we reduced personnel aboard our platforms again and adopted a specialized embarkation system with the intent of reducing the daily flow of people,” the company said.

Crude output was down 5.3% from the first quarter last year, but up 2.9% from the fourth quarter.