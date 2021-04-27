Pelicans sign G Didi Louzada to multi-year contract By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. Basketball – FIBA World Cup – Second Round – Group K – Brazil v Czech Republic

The New Orleans Pelicans signed guard Didi Louzada to a multi-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Pelicans on Tuesday, when they announced Louzada will wear No. 0.

The 6-foot-5 Brazilian played the past two seasons for the Sydney Kings in NBL Australia. He played in 45 games and averaged 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists, per the Pelicans.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Louzada with the 35th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His draft rights were acquired by New Orleans along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes in exchange for the draft rights to De’Andre Hunter, Solomon Hill and a future second-round pick.

–Field Level Media

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR