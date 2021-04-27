PACCAR Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



PACCAR Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – PACCAR (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PACCAR announced earnings per share of $1.35 on revenue of $5.41B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $5.38B.

PACCAR shares are up 8% from the beginning of the year, still down 9.55% from its 52 week high of $103.19 set on January 21. They are under-performing the which is up 8.83% from the start of the year.

PACCAR shares gained 0.06% in pre-market trade following the report.

PACCAR follows other major Consumer Cyclical sector earnings this month

PACCAR’s report follows an earnings beat by Tesla on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $0.93 on revenue of $10.39B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7428 on revenue of $10.42B.

Genuine Parts had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.5 on revenue of $4.46B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.14 on revenue of $4.3B.

