Oprah Winfrey Teared Up as She had ‘Flashbacks of Emmet Till’ During Derek Chauvin Trial

The former daytime talk show host talks to Dr. Oz about Derek Chauvin guilty verdict for George Floyd’s death, saying she was overwhelmed with emotions when watching the trial.

Oprah Winfrey admits watching jurors deliver a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin was an emotional experience.

A 12-member jury deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before reaching the unanimous verdict in the high-profile trial, following the former cop’s killing of George Floyd.

Speaking during an upcoming interview with Dr. Oz, due to air Thursday (29Apr21), Oprah admitted she “watched the verdict live – like so many other people around the world.”

“I started to tear up and I asked myself, ‘Where is this emotion coming from?’ And I was having… flashbacks of Emmett Till and all the names that we’ve heard protesters speak for,” explained the media mogul.

The star had a dream about Till – the Mississippi 14-year-old who was lynched in 1955 after a white woman accused him of flirting with her – the night before the verdict, where “we were all on a bus together and the bus blew up.”

“And so I wake in that morning like, what does that mean? And does that mean this whole trial is going to blow up?” she mused.

“So I went to bed (after the verdict) thinking about Emmett Till and the fact that he never received justice. And this moment was a sacrifice for all of the people who didn’t receive justice.”

Chauvin’s bail was revoked and he remains in custody while a sentencing date is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, following a guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin, Oprah sat down with activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, the civil rights attorney who helped organize the first Minneapolis protests in George Floyd’s name, discussing why the fight remained urgent.