Olivia Rodrigo Describes ‘Drivers License’ Scrutiny as ‘Truly Any Songwriter’s Dream’

The Disney songstress is happy her hit breakup single sparked scrutiny of her love life, saying ‘there’s something so powerful in being vulnerable and open.’

Olivia Rodrigo is thrilled the lyrics to her songs prompt fans to take deep dives into her love life – because that’s what a good songwriter should do. The 18-year-old pop sensation’s debut hit “Drivers License” threw up questions about an alleged love triangle between Olivia, her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star and rumoured ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.

Fans suggested the chart-topping break-up anthem was all about Olivia and Bassett’s break-up – and his new romance with Carpenter – and the line “And you’re probably with that blonde girl /Who always made me doubt /She’s so much older than me /She’s everything I’m insecure about” only seemed to cement the idea the song was all about the drama.

None of the stars have confirmed or denied the true meaning behind the lyrics, but Rodrigo enjoyed being part of one of the biggest social media mysteries earlier this year.

“It’s truly any songwriter’s dream,” she tells Elle. “There’s something so powerful in being vulnerable and open, like, ‘This is my life, and I’m f**king sad’. Or, ‘I’m insecure.’ That’s what makes songwriting so special.”

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has landed big name fans from Cardi B to Taylor Swift, but there’s another current favourite she has her eye on for a collaboration, “I think it would be really cool to collaborate with Billie Eilish. I think everything she does is just so spectacular.”

“I love her first EP (Don’t Smile at Me),” she adds. “I just feel so deeply in love with that project. I love My Boy; I think that song is so genius and clever and fun.”