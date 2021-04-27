Oil tanker A Symphony crashes outside China’s Qingdao port, spills oil By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday that the tanker A Symphony, carrying around 1 million barrels of oil, has spilled oil in the Yellow Sea.

The Suezmax tanker was last seen near the Qingdao port, live shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

The tanker last called at Linggi International Transhipment Hub, near Malacca in peninsular Malaysia, earlier this month, the data showed.

The 272 metre-long and 46 metre-wide oil tanker was sold in May 2019 to its new owners Symphony Shipholding SA and NGM Energy, Equasis data showed.

Symphony Shipholding SA, NGM Energy and Goodwood Ship Management, the technical manager of A Symphony, could not be immediately reached for comment.

