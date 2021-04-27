Oil Rises With Demand Rebound Forerunners Outshining Virus Risks

U.S. benchmark crude futures are up more than 5% so far this month amid signs of a consumption recovery in some parts of the world. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Tuesday that there is optimism in the global oil market and global mobility is increasing. Meanwhile, shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S raised its earnings guidance citing surging demand for its services, underscoring a boom in global trade.

The market is “in a position now where the optimism is there, but it appears to be heavily priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. The OPEC+ decision to “skip the ministerial meeting shows that the energy market is in pretty good shape right now. But if new risks emerge, we’ll see how sensitive the market is.”

Meanwhile, BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said China’s oil demand is above pre-pandemic levels. In the U.S., ample freight demand has spurred a trucking boom, while road use there and in the U.K. continues to recover.

Futures in New York rose as much as 1.5% on Tuesday to the highest intraday in a week. An OPEC+ committee decided this week to move forward with a planned gradual output increase, anticipating a strong demand rebound this year, even as coronavirus cases rise in countries such as India.

Article content

The uneven pace at which the world’s economies are emerging from their pandemic-driven slump has given rise to dislocations in crude flows. Canadian oil sellers have sent exports on rare voyages to the U.S. West Coast this month as the U.S. progresses in its vaccine rollout. But at the same time, West African crude exports to Asia are poised to drop to their lowest level since October as shipments to India slump.

“You’re seeing incredibly strong demand in America and China,” said BP CEO Bernard Looney in a Bloomberg Television interview. “America is almost back to where it was. The vaccines are going to kick in now in Europe. Then of course the question is what happens in the rest of the world.”

Gains in U.S. benchmark crude futures on Tuesday outpaced those for its global counterpart, with Brent’s underlying market structure softening somewhat. The premium of the nearest Brent contract against the following month narrowed to as low as 46 cents compared to a high of 72 cents the day prior. Meanwhile, the discount of WTI’s front-month contract to Brent’s was the smallest it has been in over a week on an intraday basis.

“The broad expectation in the market here is that North America is going to outperform much of the world, at least over the next quarter or so,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “On the margin, that should see WTI perform somewhat better” on a relative basis to Brent.

Optimism around a global recovery is being driven in part by a strong rebound in China — although an oil spill outside Qingdao could threaten operations at the country’s biggest crude-receiving terminal — while positive signs have been emerging in the U.S. and parts of Europe. South Korea’s economy recovered at a stronger pace than expected last quarter, as investment picked up with export growth.

In the U.S., crude inventories are expected to have fallen last week, according to a Bloomberg survey. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will report supply figures later Tuesday ahead of the U.S. government’s weekly storage data on Wednesday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com