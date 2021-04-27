NFL wunderkind Trevor Lawrence inks crypto endorsement deal with Blockfolio By Cointelegraph

NFL wunderkind Trevor Lawrence inks crypto endorsement deal with Blockfolio
Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive number-one pick in the upcoming National Football League draft, has signed an endorsement deal with crypto portfolio-tracking platform Blockfolio.
According to a report on Monday by the New York Times, the quarterback prodigy has already received a signing bonus from the Blockfolio endorsement deal in crypto.
