NFL Player, Sean Culkin, Converts $970k Salary to Bitcoin By CoinQuora



NFL Player, Sean Culkin, Converts $970k Salary to Bitcoin



Sean Culkin, an NFL player for Kansas City Chiefs, converted 100% of his salary to Bitcoin. Culkin is the first player to convert 100% of his salary to crypto.

However, Culkin is not the first player to opt for payment in bitcoin. Previously, fellow NFL player Russell Okung received half of his $13 million salary in BTC. In fact, Okung was one of the first major league players to stake his salary in crypto.

Also, Culkin noted that the nature of his employment is time limited as professional players only play in their prime and retire early. Additionally, NFL players are vulnerable to injuries that can affect their earning power. Thus, with this in mind, Culkin believes that converting his salary to BTC will optimize his earning power.

