Nestle staff sought to help Lonza production for Moderna vaccine -Swiss TV

Article content

ZURICH — Drugmaker Lonza Group, under pressure to find workers to help speed production of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine, is recruiting temporary employees from food giant Nestle to staff Swiss plants making ingredients for the shot, state broadcaster RTS said on Tuesday, citing sources.

Moderna last week blamed projected second-quarter delays in shipments of its vaccine to countries including Britain and Canada on production bottlenecks. Switzerland’s Lonza is the key supplier of ingredients needed to produce the messenger RNA vaccine.

Lonza, which has declined to comment on any delays, previously said three new production lines slated to produce Moderna vaccine in Visp, Switzerland, could take months to reach “cruising speed.”

Now, the French-language Swiss broadcaster said Nestle employees have been enlisted after the intervention of the Swiss government to help fill vacancies.

A call for “volunteers” via Bern came a week ago to Nestle research center employees in western Switzerland who had until Monday to step forward for a three-month Lonza mission, according to the broadcaster.

Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said last week that he was confident Lonza would fill staffing gaps soon.