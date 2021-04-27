NBA Star Sterling Brown Bleeding Profusely in Police Video From Strip Club Attack

Instagram

In the body-cam footage obtained from Miami police, the Houston Rockets player is covered in blood while he and his friend Kevin Porter Jr. are chatting animatedly with officers.

A police video of Sterling Brown strip club attack has surfaced online, showing the gory aftermath of the incident that occurred earlier this month in Miami. In the body-cam footage obtained by reporter Andy Slater, the NBA star is seen bleeding profusely after being assaulted outside the Booby Trap strip club.

The video, which is muted, shows Sterling holding his shirt which is covered in blood and using it to stop the bleeding from his head while he himself goes shirtless. He and his teammate Kevin Porter Jr. are seen chatting animatedly with officers, apparently trying to explain the situation, before Sterling got treated by paramedics.

Sterling was attacked outside the strip club in Miami on Monday, April 19. The incident reportedly stemmed from a vehicle mix-up. The Houston Rockets player accidentally got into the wrong sprinter van on his way out of the club and the people inside the club decided to beat him up.

He suffered major lacerations on his face and head as the result of allegedly being attacked with a liquor bottle. He was taken to the hospital and has been released, but it is still unknown when he will be able to return to basketball court.

Following the incident, his team released a statement which read, “Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.”

According to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida, police have opened an internal investigation into the interactions between the officers and the NBA players. “This is the reason part of the body-cam video is muted, for now,” he wrote on Twitter after sharing the body-cam footage.

Meanwhile, the Miami police department claimed Sterling and Kevin refused to cooperate with cops. Police’s report of the incident stated, “Upon attempting to assist both males, and gather information as to what occurred, both males became belligerent and refused to cooperate. Several attempts were made to gather information from (Brown), who kept insisting he did not want to provide his information, he only wanted rescue to take him to the hospital.”