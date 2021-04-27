Natalie Dormer Secretly Gives Birth to First Child

WENN/Lia Toby

Natalie Dormer is officially a mom! The “Game of Thrones” star made a surprise baby announcement during her appearance on her friend Esther Rantzen’s “That’s After Life” podcast, in which the actress revealed that she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend David Oakes in January.

“It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic — get pregnant, have a baby,” Natalie joked in the Tuesday, April 27 episode, adding that her newborn baby is a girl. “I feel like I’m probably being a bit of a cliche, she’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time one day going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby.’ ”

Gushing over her new bundle of joy, “The Tudors” actress continued saying, “She’s just three months and she’s an absolute joy, I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else.” She added, “People say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value system’ and you sort of roll your eyes and go, ‘Yeah, yeah’ — and then you have one and you go, ‘Oh. Wow!’ ”

Being “absolutely in love” with her daughter, Natalie went on to rave, “She is a joy.” As for the downside of entering motherhood, she claimed that it would be the lack of sleeping. “Sleep has always been quite important to me — that’s the only downside, but you know nature is so clever, the hormones kick in,” she explained.

The actress then shared her hopes to go back in theater so that she could bring her baby with her. “You don’t want to warp a child’s childhood experience. People in the industry that I’m in do lean on nannies and they do that for a reason so that they can take children with them,” she noted. “But, I mean for me, this is the perfect time to go back to the stage, because then I could be with her all day. But with COVID, who knows when that will happen. I really feel for our theaters around the country, there’s hard times.”

During the interview, Natalie also said that she wanted to set the records straight about her in online reports. “My position has always been; no judgement, each to their own and if people want to engage in it and do it, how wonderful they get to have dialogue. Because I have missed it in so far as when I’ve been misquoted or an editorial interview has gone sideways and I’ve felt very misrepresented, you don’t have that immediate outlet of being able to tweet or Instagram and go, ‘That’s not what I said’ or, ‘My words have been twisted,’ ” she said. “And it’s there forever and people believe what they read and suddenly it ends on Wiki and people believe it’s fact.”