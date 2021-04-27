Myanmar’s junta to ‘positively’ consider ASEAN suggestion on ending crisis

Article content

Myanmar’s junta will give “careful consideration to constructive suggestions” from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on ways to resolve violent turmoil triggered by a Feb. 1 coup, the junta said.

“The suggestions would be positively considered if it … serves the interests of the country and was based on purposes and principles enshrined in” ASEAN, it said in a statement published on Tuesday.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing attended an ASEAN meeting in Indonesia on the weekend at which the bloc issued a so-called five-point consensus on steps to end the violence and promote dialog between the rival Myanmar sides. (Writing by Matthew Tostevin Editing by Robert Birsel and Clarence Fernandez)