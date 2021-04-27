mStable launches on Polygon, hopes to attract defi users ‘priced out’ of ETH By Cointelegraph

mStable launches on Polygon, hopes to attract defi users ‘priced out’ of ETH
Defi-yield protocol mStable has become the latest to embrace second-layer scaling solutions, announcing its deployment on Polygon (formerly known as Matic) today.
mStable’s interest-generating savings account, two of its “risk minimized meta-stablecoins,” and asset swapping features are now live on Polygon, offering its users reduced fees when compared to its mainnet deployment.
