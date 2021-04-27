mStable launches on Polygon, hopes to attract defi users ‘priced out’ of ETH By Cointelegraph

Home Business mStable launches on Polygon, hopes to attract defi users ‘priced out’ of...

Matilda Colman
Defi-yield protocol mStable has become the latest to embrace second-layer scaling solutions, announcing its deployment on Polygon (formerly known as Matic) today.

mStable’s interest-generating savings account, two of its “risk minimized meta-stablecoins,” and asset swapping features are now live on Polygon, offering its users reduced fees when compared to its mainnet deployment.