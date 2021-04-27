MSCI launches thematic indexes for investors betting on Chinese megatrends

Article content

SHANGHAI — Global securities index publisher MSCI Inc on Wednesday said it has launched 20 thematic indexes to help domestic and international investors bet on megatrends in China that are aligned with the Chinese government’s strategic policy goals.

MSCI said it designed its first suite of country-specific thematic indexes to better enable investors to capitalize on long-term, structural change in technology, the environment, society and lifestyle in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The launch comes after Beijing in March formalized its 14th five-year plan focusing on high-quality, sustainable development, as the economy continues its shift toward reliance on domestic consumption and innovation and away from exports.

“Thematic investment is exactly designed to capture these types of megatrend,” said Zhen Wei, head of index solutions research for the Asia-Pacific region.

The megatrends MSCI has identified cover disruptive technology, industrial innovation and other issues vulnerable to the Sino-U.S. “tech war,” during which the United States has blacklisted a slew of Chinese tech firms on security grounds.

Doug Walls, Asia-Pacific head of index products, in an interview said MSCI’s job is to create tools for investors, saying, “we don’t take a view on those (power) rivalries.”