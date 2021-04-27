Most Asian currencies weaken; Thai Baht, S.Korean won top losers

Article content
The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S.
DOLLAR
Change on the day at
0204 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous Pct
day Move
Japan yen 108.880 108.68 -0.18
Sing dlr 1.328 1.326 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 27.867 27.905 +0.14
Korean won 1112.100 1110.4 -0.15
Baht 31.430 31.37 -0.19
Peso 48.422 48.47 +0.10
Rupiah 14490.000 14480 -0.07
Rupee 74.650 74.65 0.00
Ringgit 4.101 4.096 -0.12
Yuan 6.488 6.483 -0.07
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct
Move
Japan yen 108.880 103.24 -5.18
Sing dlr 1.328 1.3209 -0.50
Taiwan dlr 27.867 28.483 +2.21
Korean won 1112.100 1086.20 -2.33
Baht 31.430 29.96 -4.68
Peso 48.422 48.01 -0.85
Rupiah 14490.000 14040 -3.11
Rupee 74.650 73.07 -2.12
Ringgit 4.101 4.0200 -1.98
Yuan 6.488 6.5283 +0.63
(Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)