Mondelez Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Mondelez (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Mondelez announced earnings per share of $0.77 on revenue of $7.24B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6895 on revenue of $7.01B.

Mondelez shares are up 8% from the beginning of the year, still down 2.51% from its 52 week high of $60.23 set on March 29. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Mondelez shares gained 2.90% in after-hours trade following the report.

Mondelez follows other major Consumer/Non-Cyclical sector earnings this month

Mondelez’s report follows an earnings beat by Procter&Gamble on April 20, who reported EPS of $1.26 on revenue of $18.11B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $17.96B.

Coca-Cola had beat expectations on April 19 with first quarter EPS of $0.55 on revenue of $9B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.5039 on revenue of $8.68B.

