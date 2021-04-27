Microsoft Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Microsoft (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Microsoft announced earnings per share of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Microsoft shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.46% from its 52 week high of $263.18 set on April 27. They are outperforming the S&P Global 100 which is up 9.53% from the start of the year.

Microsoft shares lost 2.79% in after-hours trade following the report.

Microsoft follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Microsoft’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on April 14, who reported EPS of $0.9497 on revenue of $12.77B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9247 on revenue of $12.78B.

Intel had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $1.39 on revenue of $18.57B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.15 on revenue of $17.79B.

