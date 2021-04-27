Mexico posts unexpectedly large trade deficit as auto exports struggle By Reuters



A carrier trailer transports Toyota cars for delivery while queuing at the border customs control to cross into the U.S.



MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico posted a larger-than-expected trade deficit in March, with a global shortage of chips hobbling the country’s vast automobile exports sector, data published by the national statistics agency INEGI showed on Tuesday.

Latin America’s second largest economy posted a $2.906 billion trade deficit last month when adjusted for seasonal swings. The deficit was $3.004 billion in non-seasonally adjusted terms.

“The weak performance of auto exports in February-March reflects to some extent supply chain disruptions caused by gas supply restrictions in parts of the U.S. and Mexico and scarcity of semiconductors,” Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) economist Alberto Ramos said in a note.

Automakers including General Motors Co (NYSE:), Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co and Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp have cut production this year due to a global semiconductor chip shortage.

Manufacturing exports, which account for roughly 30% of Mexico’s gross domestic product, jumped by 9.9% in March versus a year earlier and increased by 2.2% during the first three months of the year on an annual basis, according to INEGI data.

That was weighed down in March by a 5.2% drop in auto exports, which account for roughly a third of all manufacturing shipments, and a 4.8% drop in January to March shipments of cars.

The reactivation of Mexico’s manufacturing sector “will be slower than previously expected due to the problem with a chip” shortage in the automotive sector, economist Jose Luis De la Cruz said.

He added, though, that a low base of comparison in April and May 2020 should boost figures over the next couple of months.