Mets’ Jerry Blevins announces retirement By Reuters

Left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins announced his retirement after 13 major league seasons spent primarily with the New York Mets and Oakland Athletics.

Blevins, 37, who shared his decision via Twitter on Tuesday, was working out at the Mets’ alternate training site but hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2019.

His initial tweet said he was ready to begin sleeping in his own bed, giving up the routine of icing his arm and “being a better father, husband, brother, son, friend to the many people I’ve neglected in pursuit of my dream.”

In a follow-up tweet later Tuesday, he wrote: “I’ll see you guys at Citi Field tomorrow. Bringing my family to a ball game. Gonna have a beer and a hotdog and watch the @Mets. I’ve always been a fan first.”

He ended the tweet with a heart emoji.

The Chicago Cubs selected Blevins in the 17th round of the 2004 draft.

Blevins pitched for Oakland from 2007-13 and delivered a 3.30 ERA. He went on to pitch for Washington in 2014, posting a 4.87 ERA in 64 games, and then joined the Mets from 2015-18.

He was 14-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 219 games with New York, and appeared in 45 games for the Atlanta Braves in 2019.

Overall, he won 30 games, lost 13 and posted a career ERA of 3.54 while collecting seven saves in 609 games.

