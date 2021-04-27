MetaMask cites ‘global south’ for their 5x increase in users By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
MetaMask, the (ETH) wallet service and browser extension, has recorded 5 million monthly active users for the first time — marking a major milestone in the growth of decentralized applications.

The rise in growth came just six months after MetaMask registered its first cumulative 1 million active users. Since October 2020, the service platform has grown five times, highlighting the continued strength of the cryptocurrency bull market.

MetaMask’s remarkable growth trajectory over the past six months. Chart: ConsenSys