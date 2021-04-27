MetaMask cites ‘global south’ for their 5x increase in users By Cointelegraph

MetaMask cites ‘global south’ for their 5x increase in users
MetaMask, the (ETH) wallet service and browser extension, has recorded 5 million monthly active users for the first time — marking a major milestone in the growth of decentralized applications.
The rise in growth came just six months after MetaMask registered its first cumulative 1 million active users. Since October 2020, the service platform has grown five times, highlighting the continued strength of the cryptocurrency bull market.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.