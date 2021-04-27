Meghan McCain Gets Advised by LeVar Burton to Trade ‘Cancel Culture’ With ‘Consequence Culture’

Instagram

Meghan McCain has gotten schooled by LeVar Burton on “cancel culture”. In the Monday, April 26 episode of “The View“, the talk show host was told by the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor to swap the “cancel culture” term with “consequence culture.”

The suggestion came when the 36-year-old asked the 64-year-old to weigh in on Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ decision to pull six children’s books off the shelves due to their racist and insensitive imagery. “What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?” she first asked.

Answering the question, Burton pointed out that he had just done a video voiceover for the foundation before he went on to argue that “Dr. Seuss is more than a company that decided to put a couple of books on the shelf.”





Mentioning Dr. Seuss’s real name, the “Reading Rainbow” host continued, “That man, Theodor Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful and imaginative, creative content for children of all ages.” He went on to note, “And so, I think we need to put things in perspective.”

“In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed,” Burton gently voiced his belief that the term was used incorrectly to describe the emergence of accountability. He explained, “I think we have a consequence culture. And that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country.”

The actor then stressed that “cancel culture” is one of the “good signs that are happening in the culture right now.” He added, “And I think it has everything to do with a new awareness by people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began.”

On that same day, Burton took to his Twitter to double down on his remarks as he retweeted a clip from his interview with McCain. The short video came along with a tweet that read, “I said it and I stand by it… #bydhttmwfi.”