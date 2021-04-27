Maxim Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com



Maxim Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Maxim reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Maxim announced earnings per share of $0.82 on revenue of $665M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.7406 on revenue of $637.3M.

Maxim shares are up 9.33% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.58% from its 52 week high of $98.48 set on April 27. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 11.47% from the start of the year.

Maxim follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Maxim’s report follows an earnings beat by Microsoft on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on Tuesday with first quarter EPS of $26.29 on revenue of $55.31B, compared to forecast for EPS of $15.71 on revenue of $51.36B.

