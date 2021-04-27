Mark Cuban tried to convince Ellen DeGeneres to accept Dogecoin By Cointelegraph

In a virtual interview with TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres today, Cuban said Dogecoin (DOGE) may have started as a joke, but it was now “becoming a digital currency.” The Dallas Mavericks owner mentioned the success the basketball team’s store had after accepting the token in March, and recommended DeGeneres “should look at it for The Ellen Shop,” claiming the store “could sell a whole lot of stuff for Dogecoin.”

Following the Dallas Mavericks’ decision to accept Dogecoin as payment for merchandise last month, billionaire Mark Cuban is seemingly attempting to get other high-profile names to consider using the meme-based token as a form of payment.

