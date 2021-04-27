Major Altcoins Turn Bullish as BTC Surges Again Over $50K By CoinQuora



Major Altcoins Turn Bullish as BTC Surges Again Over $50K



The crypto market has recovered from the bearish trend.

Major altcoins reached new all-time highs.

After the (BTC) price spiked over $50,000.

ETH, BNB, , ADA, and other leading crypto show bullish signals.

Major altcoin reached a new all-time high price after the Bitcoin (BTC) price spiked over $50,000 once again.

Notably, in the last two weeks, the crypto market has dropped three times. While Bitcoin has been moving downwards after reaching the all-time high of $66,000 on April 17. In addition, BTC further fell making a drop to a low of $47,159.49.

This crypto market dump made the investors wonder whether the market will recover and bounce back to normal. Currently, the crypto market has recovered from the bearish trend.

In addition, the BTC price surged over $50,000. According to CoinGecko, the BTC price is $54,679, at …

