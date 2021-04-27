Luxembourg PM wants nation to be the ‘digital frontrunner’ in blockchain By Cointelegraph

One of the smallest countries in Europe is aiming to be comparatively progressive in its adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, according to the nation’s leadership.

Speaking in a prerecorded message to attendees of the Luxembourg Blockchain Week conference, Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said the country is planning to “keep looking forward” and “keep taking risks” when it comes to innovative technology like blockchain. Bettel described blockchain as mainly about “cryptocurrencies and hype,” jokingly saying he could create a nonfungible token, or NFT, of his scarves and “make a lot of money in a very short time.”