Lala Kent Feels ‘So Terrible’ After Breastfeeding Scare Due to Her Vegan Diet

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star decides to pump ‘all the vegan out of these milk jugs’ after her one-month-old baby daughter Ocean ‘screamed, cried and fussed’ for the entire day.

Lala Kent has shared her struggles with breastfeeding. Making use of her social media account, the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about how her vegan diet left her feeling “so terrible” for her one-month-old daughter Ocean.

On Sunday, April 25, the 30-year-old took to Instagram Story to share a photo of herself taking a break from nursing while her baby daughter curled up next to her. Over the snap, she wrote, “Yesterday was one of our hardest days. I was aware certain foods could mess with my [baby’s] tummy, but never worried too much. I had vegan food for lunch — beans, cauliflower, etc. I’m sure you’re all thinking ‘you’re an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!’ ”

“Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning to night,” Lala went on to detail how her vegan diet gave her baby girl, whom she welcomed with her fiancee Randall Emmett on March 15, an upset stomach. “I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk.”

Recalling what she described as her toughest day, Lala added, “I sobbed when it was time for bed. Yes I was exhausted.” She then reasoned, “But mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10 p.m., I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl.” She later concluded, “Wish us luck today, that I’ve pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs.”

This was not the first time Lala opened up about motherhood. In early April, she spoke out about the pressure to breastfeed and the judgment that comes with it. “I also think it is important to say this: so many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of herself sitting on the floor while pumping breast milk.

“I thought this was a strange question because it’s not that simple. I know many women who struggled — whether the baby didn’t latch, milk wasn’t coming in, or it just wasn’t right for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn’t want to feel disappointment or shame,” she dished. “That being said, I’m grateful my boobies are producing, but I know my baby is bonded to me regardless of what kind of nipple is in her mouth.”