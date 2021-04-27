Knockouts Conclude Ahead of the Live Playoffs

NBC

“The Voice” returned with a second night of Knockouts on Monday, April 26. In the new episode, the remaining contestants took the stage to perform with a big Four-Way Knockout being shown at the end of it. Performing first were Zae Romeo and Rachel Mac from Team Nick Jonas who sang “Electric Love” by Borns and “Foolish Games” by Jewel respectively.

Of the performances, coach John Legend noted that Rachel was “hitting those high notes it was really gorgeous,” adding that her “bravado so interesting.” As for Zae, he mentioned about him showing “energy that was appropriate for that song.” Nick then said of Zae, “You are growing every time we work together and why we love this job so much.” He eventually picked Rachel as the winner and Kelly Clarkson decided to steal Zae for her team.





Avery Roberson and Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly were the next singers to battle each other. For that night, Avery opted to sing “Tomorrow” by Chris Young while Kenzie hit the stage to sing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs. Blake Shelton totally loved Kenzie’s performance as he dubbed her “the real deal” and could definitely see her winning the competition. Kelly said that she loved Kenzie’s choice of song. Kenzie was named as the winner of the Knockout.





Team John, meanwhile, set Rio Doyle to face Zania Alake in the next battle. Rio chose to sing “Issues” by Julia Michaels, while Zania hoped to win the Knockout with a performance of “If I Were Your Woman” by Gladys Night & The Pips. “Rio, I have seen people try to do that song on the show and I don’t think I have ever seen it done that well, it is in a very specific pocket and I think you did a really good job,” Blake raved. John also agreed, saying that Rio sounded incredible. However, John seemingly thought that Zania did better than Rio so he kept her on his team.





Up next were Cam Anthony and Connor Christian from Team Blake. Cam chose to perform “Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer. As for Connor, he sang Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good”. John praised Cam for his emotional performance, while raving about Connor’s tone. Kelly also talked about Connor’s tone. Meanwhile, Blake noted about Cam, “You always figure out how to tape in, you are the king of the mountain and I am glad for you.” Blake eventually announced Cam as the winner of the Knockout.





The episode also featured Raine Stern and Jose Figueroa Jr. from Team Nick battling it out. Jose, who sang “Break Every Chain” by Tasha Cobbs, won over Raine who took the stage to sing “No Such Thing” by John Mayer. Following it up was a Knockout between Team Kelly’s Ghianna Zoe and Anna Grace Felton. Ghianna sang “Glitter In” by Pink with Anna belting out “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry. “I actually believe you are both powerful in different ways. Anna, you have such a gift, and Ghianna you have such a presence,” Kelly shared before naming Ghianna as the winner. It wasn’t the end for Anna since Blake used his steal for her.









The night concluded with a four-way Knockout between Team Nick’s Devan Blake Jones, Savanna Woods, Emma Caroline and Carolina Rial. Devan sang “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles, while Savanna performed “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden. As for Emma and Carolina, they sang “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn and “Anyone” by Demi Lovato respectively. America will decide the winner of the four-way Knockout.