Khloe Kardashian Keeps Positive Attitude Amid New Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors

The former ‘Kocktails with Khloe’ host shares quotes about living in the moment and surrounding herself with all things positive after a woman claimed the NBA star slept with her earlier this year.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be bothered by the latest cheating allegation against her rumored boyfriend Tristan Thompson. After a woman claimed to have slept with the NBA star sometime earlier this year, the reality TV star shared several quotes on Instagram, hinting at her keeping a positive attitude.

In one of her Stories posted on Monday, April 26, the mother of one shared a reminder about living in the moment. “When thinking about life, remember this: no amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future,” read the quote.

She also talked about surrounding oneself with all things positive as her next post read, “Invest in your energy, invest in your environment. Your environment has a direct impact on your life, so be intentional with it. Surround yourself only with people who contribute to your growth and expansion. All energy is contagious.”

In another message she shared, she encouraged her followers to “Love your f**king life. Take pictures of everything. Tell people you love them. Talk to random strangers. Do things that you’re scared to do. F**k it, because so many of us die and no one remembers a thing we did. Take your life and make it the best story in the world. Don’t waste that s**t.”

Khloe Kardashian shared positive quotes amid latest Tristan Thompson cheating allegation.

Khloe’s Stories come several days after a woman named Sydney revealed that she hooked up with Tristan after meeting in January, amid speculation that the Good American founder has reconciled with her baby daddy. During a chat with Adam22 on his podcast “No Jumper”, the woman claimed the Boston Celtics player told her that he was single.

“He said he’s not in a relationship anymore,” Sydney said. “Everything was cool and when she asked if he’s single, he said ‘yes,’ ” she continued her story. “So we talked, we hung out multiple times. We went out together. It happened. And I found out he wasn’t …,” she added before a clip of the conversation was cut, insinuating that she found out Tristan was actually not single at the time.

Tristan has previously been accused of cheating on Khloe several times, with his alleged flirting with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend Jordyn Woods back in February 2019 causing them to break up. However, Khloe and Tristan sparked reconciliation rumors after they were quarantining together at her house amid the pandemic last year. The 36-year-old TV personality also fueled engagement rumors by flaunting a diamond ring on that finger, which she first sported in December 2020.