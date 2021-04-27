Kanye West’s Grammy Worn Sneakers Shatter Record After Being Sold for $1.8M

WENN

The 43-year-old rapper and fashion designer premiered the prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1s when he performed ‘Hey Mama’ and ‘Stronger’ at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West‘s Grammy worn shoes have been sold. The prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which were premiered by the rapper when he performed “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the 2008 Grammy Awards, shattered the record of the most expensive pair of sneakers ever sold after they fetched $1.8 million in a private sale.

Confirming the shoes’ sale was Sotheby’s auction house. Sotheby’s confirmed that the shoes were the first recorded sneakers to top $1 million. The previous high came in 2020 when a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1s worn by Michael Jordan sold for $615,000.

Speaking of the deal, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables Brahm Wachter said in a statement, “We are thrilled with the result, which has nearly tripled the highest price on record.” Brahm then added, “The sale speaks volumes of Kanye’s legacy as one of the most influential clothing and sneaker designers of our time, and of the Yeezy franchise he has built which has become an industry titan.”

On who purchased the Nike Air Yeezy 1s, it was a sneaker investment marketplace called RARES. Its CEO and co-founder Gerome Sapp said in a press statement, “Our goal in purchasing such an iconic shoe – and a piece of history – is to increase accessibility and empower the communities that birthed sneaker culture with the tools to gain financial freedom through RARES.”

The size 12 shoes were designed by Kanye and Nike’s creative director Mark Smith. They were made of soft black leather with perforated detailing throughout the upper. The design features a tonal Swoosh logo on the heel overlay and the iconic Yeezy forefoot strap and signature “Y” medallion lace lock in bright pink.

The estranged husband of Kim Kardashian, however, ended his collaboration with Nike in 2013. He has since built a partnership with Adidas.